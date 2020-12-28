LCSO: Authorities searching for man who fired shots at officers in Loudon County, asking people to shelter in place

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a multi-county law enforcement manhunt is underway for a man who reportedly fled and fired shots at officers Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson with the department, the suspect is 30 years old. Blount County, Knox County and Tennessee Highway Patrol are just some of the agencies helping in the search.

Authorities are asking people to shelter-in-place around the Highway 11 area. Investigators are assuming he is still armed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.