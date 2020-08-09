LCSO: Fatal crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County, UT Lifestar on scene

(LCSO: FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH SHUTS DOWN I-75 SOUTHBOUND IN LOUDON COUNTY, UT LIFESTAR ON SCENE)

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reports that they’re on scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South at Mile Marker 67 in Philadelphia, Tenn.

LCSO says that multiple injuries are confirmed and UT Lifestar has landed on the interstate to transport the victimes.

I-75 Southbound is reportedly completely shut down at Mile Marker 67 due to the aircraft on the ground.

This is a developing story.

