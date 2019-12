LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – LCSO looking for the “real life Grinch,” after a suspect stole packages from Tellico Village homes.

LCSO asking for help identifying a male suspect who was caught on camera stealing packages from someone’s porch in Tellico Village.

The suspect was driving a green Dodge Ram extended cab truck, with a silver tool box in the truck bed.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or his pickup truck call 865-458-9081.