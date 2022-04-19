KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the May 3 primary, the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County and its partners are sponsoring a candidate forum for Knox County Board of Education candidates.

With early voting already underway, organizers say the forum is a great opportunity to learn what candidates think of social and education issues. The nonprofit invites the community to attend and get to know the candidates, who will be responding to questions.

The League of Women Voters said its organization works to increase understanding of major public policy issues. Candidate forums sponsored by the League honor the League’s longstanding nonpartisan practices to ensure trust, respect, and fairness to all who participate; using a standard set of guidelines for candidates, moderators, volunteers, and the audience.

Candidates for the Knox County Board of Education are as follows:

John Butler (D), Dist. 1

Charles Frazier (D), Dist. 1

Breyauna Holloway (I), Dist. 1

Reginald Jackson (I), Dist. 1

Will Edwards (R), Dist. 4

Katherine Bike (D), Dist. 4

Betsy Henderson (R), Dist. 6

Philip Michael Sherman (I), Dist. 6

Sherry Garrett (R), Dist. 7

Steve Triplett (R), Dist. 7

Dominique Oakley (I), Dist. 7

Phil King (R), Dist. 9

Kristi Kristy (R), Dist. 9

Annabel Henley (D), Dist. 9

Tuesday night’s Knox County Board of Education Candidate Forum is happening at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, which is located at 124 S. Cruze St. The forum is expected to last two hours.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter/Weekend Anchor Elizabeth Kuebel is moderating the candidate forum.

Partner sponsors of the candidate forum include the American Muslim Advisory Council, East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists, and the Howard Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.