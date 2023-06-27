KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the world’s most talented LEGO builders will return to soon Knoxville for a two-day convention of unique exhibits and activities.

BrickUniverse will once again be held at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall at 935 World’s Fair Park Drive. The event will take place August 12-13.

According to a release, attendees will enjoy stunning exhibits, interactive displays and other activities over the two-day convention. Professional LEGO builders will create massive exhibits from thousands of LEGO bricks and recreate iconic landmarks.

Photo: BrickUniverse

Photo: BrickUniverse

A replica of the Golden Gate Bridge (Photo via Brickuniverse)

Minifigures (Photo via Brickuniverse)

LEGO City (Photo via Brickuniverse)

A LEGO display at the LEGO BrickUniverse fan convention on Saturday, June 11, 2016 at Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)

“We are incredibly excited to bring BrickUniverse back to Knoxville this year,” said York Beights, Organizer of BrickUniverse.

General admission hours will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. each day. VIP hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.brickuniverseusa.com for more information.