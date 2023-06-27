KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the world’s most talented LEGO builders will return to soon Knoxville for a two-day convention of unique exhibits and activities.
BrickUniverse will once again be held at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall at 935 World’s Fair Park Drive. The event will take place August 12-13.
According to a release, attendees will enjoy stunning exhibits, interactive displays and other activities over the two-day convention. Professional LEGO builders will create massive exhibits from thousands of LEGO bricks and recreate iconic landmarks.
“We are incredibly excited to bring BrickUniverse back to Knoxville this year,” said York Beights, Organizer of BrickUniverse.
General admission hours will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. each day. VIP hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.brickuniverseusa.com for more information.