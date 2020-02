LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Lenoir City Police and the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force discovered a large indoor marijuana grow operation after search warrants were executed on Tuesday.

Agents and officers are searching two properties: a local residence and business address for 911 W. Broadway and 400 E. Broadway.

WATE 6 On Your Side will be covering a press conference at the Lenoir City Police Department to learn more about this situation at 3:30 p.m.