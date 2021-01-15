‘Like a big rock off your shoulder’: Covenant Health vaccination clinic providing relief for seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 120 more Knoxville residents were vaccinated Friday at Fort Sanders Regional in West Knoxville.

This is a part of Covenant Health’s six-week vaccination clinic for people age 75 and older. Those who have appointments went to Fort Sanders Regional on their scheduled day and received the vaccine from their cars.

“This is a big, big, big relief, like a big rock off your shoulder. We’ve been waiting on this a long time,” vaccine recipient Ron Anderson said.

Anderson and his wife received their first dose of the vaccine.

“We have been more or less shut up in our house for six to eight months,” he said.

Barbara Corbett also got her first dose.

“I’m very appreciative of getting this, it was perfectly painless,” she said.

With the appointment only, drive-thru format, most patients were in and out within 30 minutes and never had to leave their cars.

“Appointments do work well for this type of clinic. You know what to expect. You know how many doses you’re going to require and how many you’re going to need. Especially with a vaccine that has such specific temperature requirements,” Bethany Raby, team leader for Covenant Health, said.

All appointments filled quickly for this clinic, but it won’t be the last opportunity. The first three weeks will be for first doses, the same patients will come back for second doses during the last three weeks. We’re told 1,000 vaccines will have been administered by the end of the six weeks.

Covenant Health has been administering the Pfizer vaccine.