List: Local first responder agencies experiencing issues with phones

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Multiple East Tennessee first responder agencies have reported having issues with its phones and 911 system.
- Knox County e911 reporting phone issues due to unexpected outages
- The local service said Knox County residents are asked to call 865-215-1179 in the event a 911 does not get through.
- University of Tennessee Police Department
- UTPD’s main phone lines are down. Our Nashville-based service provider is experiencing an outage. The campus community can still reach UTPD via the back up number 865-525-1221 or the @livesafe app. Download: http://prepare.utk.edu/app.
- Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports AT&T outage causing issues with calling 911 in the county
- If you have an emergency, dial 931-484-6176.
- Pigeon Forge Police Department
- If you try to call 911 in Pigeon Forge and cannot get through, please call (865)453-9063.
- Roane County – Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security
- Internet and non-emergency phone lines at the Roane County 911 Center are down. 911 lines are still operational. If you have an emergency and try to reach them and experience any delay keep trying and you will get through.
