LIST: Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at these East Tennessee locations beginning Feb. 12

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans seeking a COVID-19 vaccination will soon be able to get one at a Walmart or Sam’s Club location near them.

A press release on Walmart’s website says the retailer will begin offering vaccinations on Feb. 12.

Seven Knoxville locations are on the list, as well as locations in Sevierville, Rockwood, Morristown, Jacksboro, Newport and more.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment once appointments are available. :

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines. The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week.

Find locations here:

The company said it worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states while taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.

Walmart recognizes there are people who may have difficulty accessing in-store clinics, so it will be partnering with other providers and organizations to expand access to offsite vaccination clinics. The company will share details of these new vaccine options as they become available.

Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.