KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to arctic winds, temperatures in East Tennessee are expected to drop this week. There is a chance of rain during winter, upping the chances of severe snow.

The WATE 6 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on the situation. In case anyone needs a warm place to stay, some organizations and communities are opening their doors to the public.

Knox County

Vestal United Methodist Church

Where: 115 Ogle Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920

Contact: 865-661-2672

Starting on Monday, January 15, doors will open at 5 PM and close for the night at 8 PM. Residents will need to leave by 10 AM.

Cokesbury Church

Where: 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922 (Located on the north campus in the Fig Tree day center.)

Contact: 865-246-0413

Starting on Monday, January 15, doors will open at 5 PM and close for the night at 8 PM. Residents will need to leave by 10 AM.

Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church

Where: 2700 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

Contact: 865-300-9021

Starting on Monday, January 15, doors will open at 5 PM and close for the night at 8 PM. Residents will need to leave by 10 AM.

Blount County

First Baptist Church of Maryville

Where: 202 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801

Contact: 865-982-5531

Hours of operation are 7 PM to 7 AM.

Starting on Sunday, January 14, anyone who wants to use the warming centers can contact Knoxville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 865-215-4010. These are the additional warming centers around the state according to TEMA.

Hamblen County

M.A.T.S.

Where: 815 Tulip Street, Morristown, TN

Contact: 423-587-9215

Starting Monday, January 15, M.A.T.S. will be offering a warming shelter from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. They are also working with Daily Bread to provide lunch each day. If enough volunteers are able to the Tennessee Valley Housing Services and Daily Bread to possibly offer an additional day warming center after the overnight warming shelter closes.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more emergency shelter (for weather) options are available.