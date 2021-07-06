Lit firework tossed into convertible at Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dash camera video captured someone throw a lit firework into a car stopped at a Midtown intersection on the night of July 4.

Kathy Kirby told News 2 that a car pulled up next to her son’s convertible, as he was stopped at a traffic light along Church Street at 17th Avenue North Sunday night.

Someone in that car then tossed a “large, lit firework” into the convertible, which had the top down, striking her son in the back of the head, Kirby explained.

“He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away,” Kirby said. “It burned him and he dropped it.”

She added, “It blew up then, first a small explosion and then a large very loud one.”

A friend driving behind Kirby’s son captured the incident on dash camera video.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

