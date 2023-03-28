KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial for two suspects accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. is set to continue Tuesday in a Knox County courtroom.

The court proceedings began Monday with jury selection and questioning. On Tuesday morning, the jury was seated before the prosecuting and defense attorneys began opening statements.

Background – who are the accused?

The cases against suspects Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan had already been moved from juvenile to adult court ahead of a grand jury’s indictment last June. Davis was 16 at the time of the shooting. Jordan was 14 at the time.

Davis and Jordan are accused of shooting and killing Freeman, who had been leaving school at Austin-East Magnet High School in his vehicle on the afternoon of Feb. 12, 2021.

Background – who was Stanley Freeman Jr.?

Sixteen-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021, as he was leaving school for the day in his car. Shots were fired at the vehicle he was driving and he fled the parking lot, but crashed on Wilson Avenue and was found unresponsive by first responders. He had been taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

