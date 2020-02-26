LIVE: Fired MillerCoors employee opened fire in business; 7 dead, sources say

Live Now
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) —An employee fired from the MillerCoors brewing company headquarters is among 7 dead following a shooting at the business.

Sources told our sister station WITI “The shooter was an employee in uniform and was fired on Wednesday.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he told reporters.

Milwaukee police have said the scene is still active however there is no longer a threat to the community.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

