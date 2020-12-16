Local Angel Tree donations to benefit those of all ages during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At this time of year, many organizations sponsor Angel Trees aimed at making a joyful Christmas for kids.

Not to be forgotten are older residents who live along or were at one time abused.

Wednesday, the Area Agency on Aging and the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency is making sure that donors can shop for their Christmas wish list for a special group of seniors.

The people who will receive gifts from the Angel Tree are older residents who are delivered meals, another group is seniors referred through Adult Protective Services and CREVAA.

The CREVAA program assists vulnerable seniors who were subjected to abuse.