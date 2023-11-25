KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — Holiday shoppers out checking off their to-do lists may want to consider keeping their money in their community this year by shopping at local businesses.

Small Business Saturday, a holiday dedicated to supporting local businesses across the country, is celebrated on the last Saturday of November.

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday allows customers to have a more personalized shopping experience. Amie Swanson, owner of the vintage store Nostalgia in Knoxville, says this is their busiest time of the year.

“It is exceptionally busy which is wonderful,” she said.

Nostalgia is not your typical store, serving as a hub for vendors to sell their unique items, they pride themselves on their eclectic atmosphere.

“For us we just do everything vintage, it comes from clothes to furniture to Knick knacks, music, records… so it’s just everything that you can think of that is vintage,” said Swanson.

While local businesses may not be the best places to snag a deal, they typically offer a much more personalized shopping experience, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Swanson says customers come into Nostalgia for that reason.

“If they really want to get that feel for Christmas and the holidays, they’ll come to some place like us where you can kind of get that vibe and it makes you happy to be there,” she said. “You’re not going to find something you can just find everywhere else; you get to find something that really is meaningful to the people that you care about.”

At the end of the day, shopping small supports the people in your community.

“When people take the time to go to a small local store that means everything to us because it helps us live it helps us take care of our family,” said Swanson.

Shopping small is a great way to help your community thrive, and that doesn’t just include holiday shopping. You can also participate by going to local restaurants, coffee shops or any other locally owned business.