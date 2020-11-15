Local coffee shop helps fight against human trafficking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville coffee shop held its grand opening on Saturday, it’s called Likewise Coffee, and its mission is to serve more than just coffee.
The shop not only serves as a gathering space for the community; also, all proceeds go toward the nonprofit, Raising A Voice, which fights against human trafficking on a local and global platform.
“We have a lot of big dreams, provide jobs and housing and just get women safe and confident again. We’re excited to see how this can come alongside, and just to grow the community and the women we work with.”Katie Boggs
If you’re wanting a fresh cup of coffee, Likewise Coffee is located at 1209 East Magnolia Avenue.
