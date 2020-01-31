Kodak business KaTom facing supply problems linked to coronavirus outbreak

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is now facing economic problems directly coming from the coronavirus scare in China.

KaTom, a local restaurant supply company in Kodak, told us they’re having to change some operating procedures as some suppliers are stopping production altogether.

The outbreak is forcing leaders to halt some trade in and out of the country.

Patricia Bible, owner of KaTom, said there’s no word yet on when the Chinese suppliers will start trading once again. For now, the company has some inventory here and are looking for other producers closer to home.