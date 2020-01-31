Live Now
Senate rejects witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, ensuring acquittal
Closings
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.

Kodak business KaTom facing supply problems linked to coronavirus outbreak

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is now facing economic problems directly coming from the coronavirus scare in China.

KaTom, a local restaurant supply company in Kodak, told us they’re having to change some operating procedures as some suppliers are stopping production altogether.

MORE ONLINE | KaTom: Family business from garage to powerhouse

The outbreak is forcing leaders to halt some trade in and out of the country.

Patricia Bible, owner of KaTom, said there’s no word yet on when the Chinese suppliers will start trading once again. For now, the company has some inventory here and are looking for other producers closer to home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter