Local group ‘Knoxville Recovers’ encourages community to wear masks & get flu shot

The alliance wants to help and encourage the community to recover both health-wise & economically

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of local leaders have banded together to help encourage the community to recover both health-wise and economically in Knoxville from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Always wear a face mask indoors in public places and be sure to get your flu shot this year. It’s more important than ever.” Knoxville Recovers

The group, Knoxville Recovers, has 11 members and was originally convened by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and the University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman.

They came up with the name, Knoxville Recovers, and its tagline, “Alliance for Recovery, Trust, and Health.”

“I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a mask indoors in public places,” Dr. Richard Briggs, an alliance member, physician, and state senator, said. “The wearing of a mask reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19 and allows our students to return to class, protects our teachers, permits reopening of small businesses, and puts Tennesseans back to work.”

Dr. Richard Briggs says the public should not be misled, and there are no adverse health effects from wearing face masks, and the use of masks keeps community spread of COVID-19 in check.

He also encourages everyone to get a flu shot, because, “It could lead to serious or even fatal complications.”

In addition to Kincannon, Plowman, and Briggs, Knoxville Recovers also includes Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs; Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee System president; Bill Haslam, former Tennessee governor, and Knoxville mayor; Dr. Keith Gray, University of Tennessee Medical Center’s chief medical officer; Karmen Jones, UT-Knoxville’s Student Government President; Phyllis Y. Nichols, president and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League; Renee Kelly, Knox County Schools chief of staff; and Mike Odom, president, and CEO of the Knoxville Chamber.

Mayor Kincannon says that the group will be making periodic statements to help the community slow the spread of COVID-19 and help the economy.

The group also hopes to instill trust across all sectors of the community.

More about Knoxville Recovers:

Formed in September 2020, Knoxville Recovers is an alliance of community leaders that seeks to help Knoxville fully recover from the effects of COVID-19 across all sectors. Alliance members are Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon; Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs; University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman; Dr. Richard Briggs, a physician, and state senator; Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee System president; Bill Haslam, former Tennessee governor, and Knoxville mayor; Dr. Keith Gray, University of Tennessee Medical Center’s chief medical officer; Karmen Jones, UT-Knoxville’s Student Government President; Phyllis Y. Nichols, president and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League; Renee Kelly, Knox County Schools chief of staff; and Mike Odom, president, and CEO of the Knoxville Chamber.

LATEST STORIES