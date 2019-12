KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A ribbon cutting happening Sunday, on a Vols hoops collection unlike any other.

Basketball historian Larry Smith has been collecting UT Men’s Basketball gear for over 20 years.

He held a ribbon cutting today of his private showroom, on the 40th reunion of the 1979 SEC Championship Team.

Captain Johnny Darden and Co-Captain Terry Crosby from the ’79 team along with Mike Jackson from the ’77 team were there Sunday to help cut the ribbon at Sunday’s event.