Local lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of special session on schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As many of you prepare to send your child back to school, lawmakers are preparing to tackle some of the problems facing education due to COVID-19. Governor Bill Lee called a special session next month. He asked the legislature to focus on solutions for issues ranging from learning loss, to standardized testing, to teacher pay.

Two lawmakers from East Tennessee, Representative Eddie Mannis (R-District 18) and Sam McKenzie (D-District 15), both new to Nashville, hope to to help find new solutions for school districts across the state next month.

McKenzie believes the legislature should be focusing on ways to improve the online learning environment, something he doesn’t see going anywhere anytime soon, and find answers to questions like: “how are we going to equip the kids to be educated virtually? What kind of broadband are we going to give them and how are we going to support the parents and caregivers of those students to be able to help their children learn?”

Mannis has a slightly different priority. “We should do everything possible to get our kids back in the classrooms,” Mannis said.

The Governor’s office cited preliminary data Tuesday showing the pandemic has caused a 50% drop in 3rd grade reading and a 65% drop in math.

Mannis believes the virtual environment has caused even more, potentially less-obvious harm. Mannis believes it’s caused even more harm: “I think something that is equally as important is the socialization of our kids.”

While they differ on priorities, there are many ideas the two agree on. They both support the need standardized testing this year, as a gauge for student performance, given its results don’t harm educators.

“We still have to test to see where we are and see where we need to be,” Mannis said.

They also support pay increased for teachers.

“We’re asking them to do something they’ve never done before. We moderately equip them to do that job and I think it’s just right we compensate them to do this job,” McKenzie said.

Education is an area McKenzie believes the two parties can find “synergy” and work together for students and families.

“It’s going to take resources. I think that’s where the conversation sometimes breaks down. I think in this COVID environment, hopefully, it will be a positive session for democrats and republicans,” McKenzie said.

The special session is set to begin January 19.