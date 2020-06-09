Local McDonald’s restaurants seeking to hire nearly 400 new employees

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald’s in Ebensburg, Pa. Starbucks and McDonalds told The Associated Press on July 18, 2016, that they’re in the process of implementing technology to filter pornography from Wi-Fi connections at their stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McDonald’s restaurants across Knoxville are ready to hire nearly 400 new employees in the coming weeks.

The restaurant chain says this is in response to many people in the community facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s says they also offer an education and career advising program, called Archways to Opportunity, which is available to employees that work at least 15 hours a week, after being employed with the restaurant for 90 days.

“The ATO program allows employees to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access free education and career advising services or learn English as a second language. This year alone, McDonald’s restaurant employees in the region’s franchise co-operative have received $205,106 in college tuition through the company’s ATO program.” McDonald’s

If you’re interested in an opportunity to work with McDonald’s you can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.

