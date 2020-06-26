Local opinion writer believes recent phone spoofings are form of retaliation, seeks justice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Theotis Robinson, Jr. has lived a life of advocacy for equality, inclusion, and justice. Now, he’s seeking justice for himself, after learning his name and phone number are being used to make robocalls around the country.

Last Wednesday, Robinson began hearing friends, and strangers living in various other states, were receiving robocalls, with his name and number attached. On the other side of the call, they tell him, the voice of President Trump could be heard, soliciting financial contributions to help in his re-election bid.

Because the calls follow several opinion articles in Knox News written by Robinson, many of which were critical of President Trump, his attorney Greg Isaacs, believes this is a targeted effort.

“We’re going to ask law enforcement to investigate the hijacking of his likeness, his phone number. We think it’s in retaliation for the exercise of his political beliefs and free speech,” Isaacs said.

His most recent article, dated June 4, focused on recent demonstrations for justice after the death of George Floyd. It also took aim at President Trump. Robinson wrote, in part, the commander-in-chief “dis-invited” himself from the conversation about race happening across the country. It also dubbed the president a “pathetic, self-serving, creature” who is “incapable of leading our nation in this moment of crisis.”

Robinson estimates receiving between 20-30 calls daily to his home from people who either missed a call from his number, or from people who took the call, heard the recording, and called back to express their frustration. Some say they received several calls from his number. “One fellow said he knew who I was and he’d be looking for me,” Robinson said.

Legal recourse, Robinson feels, is the best way to strike back.

“It is simply and plainly against the law to use someone’s likeness and phone number in this retaliatory manner,” Isaacs said. “It’s not about Republican or Democrat, Trump, Biden, it’s about taking this man’s likeness after he has very articulately and passionately expressed his opinion, turning it upside down hijacking his identity.”

Regardless of what happens with the investigation, Robinson plans to continue his advocacy, in the form of written word. “It only adds fuel to my passion. I consider myself a truth teller. I will not shrink from that duty and responsibility. I don’t care how many robocalls come out showing my name as the caller,” Robinson added.

Isaacs plans to work with the Knox County District Attorney’s Office to determine which law enforcement agency to best investigate the calls. “It’s wrong and we’re going to ask the people be held accountable and that it stop,” Isaacs said.

Spoofing became illegal in 2017. It’s considered a class A misdemeanor, and can carry a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

The state defines it as “when a scammer uses technology to make a call or text appear as though it is coming from a legitimate number even though it is not. For instance, the number on your cell phone may appear to be from the utility company or the police department, and it is actually from a scammer in another state or country.”

