Local organizations gearing up for Thanksgiving amidst pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays are right around the corner and with the COVID-19 case counts going up in Tennessee, local organizations are figuring out ways to still help those in need, but in a safe way.

For organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank, that give to those in need around this time of year, doing it safely is going to be important.

“One of the things that prior to the pandemic we always did was distribute food for the holidays, but it would be more of a gathering event instead of a social distancing event,” said Executive Director Elaine Streno,

Thanksgiving week has always been a busy one for Second Harvest. This year they hope to still serve as many people as they can, but they’ve had to make some changes.

“We are distributing food differently, we’re putting food in boxes, we’re putting boxes in people’s cars, it’s a totally different element that we’ve come up with to try to get the food to the needy,” Streno said.

With so many jobs lost this year, the need for food higher than usual, but Second Harvest isn’t the only place that’s helping fill that need.

Grace Baptist church in Knoxville is stepping up to the plate. They’re gearing up to feed over one thousand families with their ‘Feeding the 5,000’ event. It’s their second one, and they don’t plan on missing a beat from last year.

This year they’re on track to feed the same amount of families as last year, maybe more, but they’re making sure to prioritize safety.

“We’ll actually have runners there, gloved up, masked up, with sanitized boxes. They don’t have to touch anything. It’s a touchless process. Plus some people have a hard time carrying all of that, a big turkey, all the non perishables and everything. So actually our runners will go all the way out to their cars for them,” said Pastor Bobby Lewis.

Last year they had a big service in their 2,000 seat sanctuary before the giveaway. This year Pastor Lewis says he will do multiple services to keep the sanctuary at a low capacity.

“This is a community that seems like they really want to help each other, and grace just wants to be a small part of that too,” Lewis said.

Volunteers are still needed to help pack over one thousand boxes and several hundred more bags. The packing starts Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the main worship center. Anyone is welcome to join.

Feeding the 5,000 is happening this Saturday November 21. The food will be given away on a first come first served basis starting at 9 a.m. If you would like to donate to the ‘Feeding the 5,000’ event, more information is on the Grace Baptist Church website.