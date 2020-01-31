Local teens heading to D.C. to talk vaping

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Students from right here in East Tennessee are heading to Washington D.C. to advocate for vaping legislation.

ASAP of Anderson is an organization working to prevent and reduce substance abuse for teens in Anderson County.

Organizers say this trip is to give students who are teens a chance to talk to lawmakers on the issues they face day to day.

Prevention Coordinator Alicia Price saying that the group of eight has been prepping for a few months now.

The group will head to Washington D.C. on Sunday.