Woman loses husband in crash hours after announcing pregnancy

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday began as one of the happiest days of Ashley Beasley’s life, but then it became one of the hardest in hours.

She shared her experience of the loss of her husband with us Friday, in the hopes that people at home will mend relationships with their family and friends, put God first, and love every moment.

Ashley’s husband, Eric Beasley, died in a crash at Ridgeview and Wise Springs Road. Beasley was on a motorcycle. The other driver was behind the wheel of an SUV.

Friday, Beasley showed us the enormous collection of memories she’s accumulated since the two met in December 2016.

They had been married for a year and a half. In that time, the two tried having a baby more than once. After losing two pregnancies, she explained, Eric was heartbroken.

Without trying, she and her husband learned Wednesday they were having a baby. They also learned this pregnancy was different. She said their physician told them it was safe to tell everyone, because it was unlikely they’d lose the pregnancy due to the stage of development.

The two initially planned to tell everyone this weekend, but out of excitement, they posting the news to Facebook over lunch.

Four hours later, Ashley learned she’d be raising the baby, set to be born on Valentine’s Day, alone.

“It’s like extreme happiness to extreme sadness. It’s hard for me, because I don’t know how I’m going to do every day. He was my best friend,” she said.

Her scrapbooks show Eric’s love for Ashley, and his three step-children. She showed us handwritten cards, pictures of the flowers he’s sent over time, notes, and a ton of photos of the two on different adventures. Beasley is thankful she thought to save it all.

Perhaps the most memorable photo she has is from the ultrasound.

It’s the first picture of their new baby, but it’s also the last memory she has of her husband, staring at the screen, overcome with joy.

“He was so happy, he was crying and he said a prayer right there in the doctor’s office. He kept saying he can’t wait to be a daddy. He kept asking the doctor when he would be able to feel the baby kick.”

Eric wrote in some of the notes that Ashley was his best friend, that he wanted them to grow old together, and that he was grateful for their life together.

Ashley said she’s happy and blessed that God has given her a part of him, but she’s still dealing with the fact that the child won’t know his or her father.

The pain she is feeling is so great, she explained, the only things helping her deal with the loss is the fact that Eric was saved, he was there to see they were having a baby, and that he is with their other two babies in heaven.

She said she appreciates the family, friends, and people in the community that have reached out to help.

If you want to do something, the only things she asked for are more prayers and that you mend any relationships: “I would have never guess that this would have happened…. Make sure that they use their time wisely, because it’s not promised and make the most of it because you only get one life to live.”