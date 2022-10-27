KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Thursday it had selected its new president and chief executive officer whom will start his new role in December. Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be the CEO of the nonprofit civil rights, economic development and social service organization.

Lomax has served as the City of Knoxville‘s director of community empowerment for three years. He was selected by the Knoxville Area Urban League board of directors from a pool of national candidates. Lomax will begin his new leadership role with the nonprofit on Dec. 12.

Charles F. Lomax Jr. (Photo courtesy of Knoxville Area Urban League)

“It is an honor to be entrusted with the great responsibility of leading the Knoxville Area Urban League and furthering its mission of empowering the underserved,” Lomax said. “Our community deserves economic self-reliance, access to education, social and racial justice and to know that all residents are secure in their civil rights. I am grateful to be part of the organization’s work to achieve those goals.”

As the city’s community empowerment director, Lomax has served as a liaison between the city and local organizations for collaboration, addressing issues and creating a more equitable place to reside. He also was a pastor at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa for more than a decade.

For his education, Lomax earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from The University of Tennessee; Master of Divinity in homiletics from Morehouse School of Religion at the Interdenominational Theological Center; and doctorate in divinity and ministry from Emory University.

Longtime CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League, Phyllis Y. Nichols, announced in June her intent to retire in the fall. Of the nonprofit’s five leaders, Nichols has been the longest-serving CEO in the organization’s 54-year history, as she was selected in 2000.

“Charles will lead with enthusiasm and commitment to our mission of equity, civil rights and economic self-reliance for all,” Nichols said. “He has the ability to bring opportunities for further engagement across all of our platforms and programs in order to deepen the work and impact of the Knoxville Area Urban League in our community.”