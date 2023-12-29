SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A long time member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department passed away Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Gary Pryor joined the department as a firefighter nearly 40 years ago. Fire Chief John Linsenbigler said he was dedicated to bettering the department.

“He cared for the community a lot and the fire department, that was his passion, when he came into the department he obtained the fire search, I think he got his firefighter four back then, served many positions in the fire department,” he said.

After retiring, Pryor remained essential to the department.

“He served several positions on the board, treasurer, vice chair, and chairman of the board so he had a big passion for the fire department,” Linsenbigler explained.

Gary Pryor (Courtesy of Seymour VFD).

Most recently, Pryor served as the board chairman for the past five years. One of his lasting contributions was his role in acquiring new vehicles, the latest of which will now bear his name.

“He was very active in our fleet, that’s why this Tahoe was the latest acquiring from Gary and others, but that was kind of his last hoorah to get it because we use a lot of support vehicles so we’ll be placing that one in service in his memory,” Linsenbigler said.

His leadership is a lasting example for those to come.

“Just always wanting to, if there’s a need for more leadership, or positions are opening up, is just to go through that process and just continue to serve your community and be able to take on that leadership role and responsibility,” Linsenbigler said.

Pryor was 66 years old. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

A funeral service will be held for him at 1 p.m. Saturday at Atchley’s Seymour Chapel.