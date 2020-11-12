Longtime lawmaker from East TN takes on new role in state government

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 26 years in the legislature, former Republican state representative Bill Dunn is starting a new job in state government. Earlier this week, Governor Bill Lee announced Dunn accepted the role of senior advisor to Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn.

Dunn explained he accepted with the hope of creating meaningful impact, including finding ways to maintain statewide gains in academic performance and bridge any communication gaps between the legislature and the Department of Education.

He believes he brings unique experience to the role, having witnessed some of the issues and reforms in education first-hand for more than two decades. Dunn noted he part of planning, including some literacy initiatives, as recently as the last legislative session.

“I’m passionate about education,” he said. “I worked with a lot of different people to get Tennessee to become the fastest-improving state in the union. We had some unfinished business because of Covid.” He hopes to get some of those initiatives back off the ground. “If we can get a great literacy program where kids can read, it will change their life. It will change their children and their grandchildren’s life. So you’ve got to give it a try,” he added.

So far, Dunn is taking on the new job by making calls, reviewing upcoming legislation, and scheduling meetings with lawmakers. He hopes to find the concerns throughout the legislature, and solve some of them prior to the next session. Ultimately, Dunn wants to help ensure the department has “policies going in place, money flowing in the right directions, so kids don’t just survive this school year, but they actually thrive now and into the future.”

He also hopes to be a liaison between the department and his former colleagues in the legislature.

“The more people communicate and understand what the other side is saying, how it will work and how it will play out, the better. That’s what I’m hoping to be is the catalyst between the two bodies,” he said.

Many are already voicing their dissatisfaction with the appointment. Rep. Gloria Johnson (TN-District 13) sent this statement Wednesday:

It is a slap in the face of educators, students, and parents to give this position to someone who has no teaching/education background. There are hundreds of educators across this state who could do a huge service in this position, actually helping the legislature understand what is needed in our classrooms-literacy experts with PhDs in this field. Yet they hire someone teachers and public school supporters feel is hostile to public education and public school teachers. Classroom experience is required in most all of the consequential DOE jobs, yet not here? This almost feels like a lobbying position, but we all know that isn’t legal.

Some of that criticism stems from Dunn’s support of school vouchers. He stands by that support, but pledged to support all students in Tennessee.

“I’m for all kids. That’s why I’ve worked so hard to improve public education, but at the same time realizing schools are brick and mortar, children are flesh and blood and we need to focus on the child,” he said.

Dunn anticipates an evaluation to determine whether he delivers results in his new role at the end of the 2021 session.