LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic was diverted after the northbound lanes along Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River bridge were shut down Thursday morning after a crash involving a Loudon County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Matt Fagiana confirmed the officer-involved crash on I-75N. No further details were yet available.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes near mile marker 74 (the Tennessee River bridge) were shut down as of 8:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to exit 72.

WATE 6 On Your Side has also reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.