LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic was diverted after the northbound lanes along Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River bridge were shut down Thursday morning after a crash involving a Loudon County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Matt Fagiana confirmed the officer-involved crash on I-75N. No further details were yet available.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes near mile marker 74 (the Tennessee River bridge) were shut down as of 8:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to exit 72.
WATE 6 On Your Side has also reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.