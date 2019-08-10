1  of  2
Loudon County law enforcement agencies mourn and honor fallen K-9 officer

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday morning, deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Lenoir City Police Department gathered to honor and say goodbye to LCPD K-9 Officer Dagger.

Dagger, who was 9-years-old, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday morning.

LCSO K-9 Corporal Chris Jenkins describing dagger as, “One of the best. A remote control dog who didn’t need a leash.”

Dagger served the Lenoir City, and Loudon County communities for eight years.

LCSO saying, “Thank you Dagger. Your service will never be forgotten.”

