Loudon County law enforcement agencies mourn and honor fallen K-9 officer

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday morning, deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Lenoir City Police Department gathered to honor and say goodbye to LCPD K-9 Officer Dagger.

Dagger, who was 9-years-old, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday morning.

(LCSO)

LCSO K-9 Corporal Chris Jenkins describing dagger as, “One of the best. A remote control dog who didn’t need a leash.”

Dagger served the Lenoir City, and Loudon County communities for eight years.

LCSO saying, “Thank you Dagger. Your service will never be forgotten.”

August 10, 2019 | 12:30 pm ESTLENOIR CITY POLICE K9 LOSES BATTLE TO CANCER, SURROUNDED BY FAMILY AND FELLOW OFFICERS… Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office,TN on Saturday, August 10, 2019