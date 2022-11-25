LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. Lanes were shut down for a few hours following the crash.

According to a social media post by LCSO, both southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 84 were shut down after the rollover wreck around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved two vehicles.

(Photo: WATE)

A WATE 6 On Your Side photographer captured the crash response as emergency crews worked the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened. No further information is yet available and WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to authorities for updates.