Loudon County Sheriff lieutenant demoted for Tik Tok video

LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A video containing “offensive and inappropriate lyrics” on the social media platform Tik Tok showing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has led to his demotion.

Lt. Patrick Upton was demoted Thursday, Oct. 24, to detective sergeant after an investigation into the video.

“After reviewing the video, and interviewing Lieutenant Upton, it was quite clear to me that his conduct in the video was unbecoming of any officer, and especially a ranking member of LCSO’s leadership team,” Sheriff Tim Guider said in a news release on Monday.

The video was taken while on duty and show Upton dancing in uniform to the offensive lyrics.

Upton was also relieved of his supervisory position in the Criminal Investigations Division of LCSO. Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis will take over as supervisor of CID.

“Detective Sergeant Upton has assured me that the video he made that led to this investigation and demotion has been removed from his social media accounts,” Guider said.