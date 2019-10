LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff’s Office celebrating a Lenoir City man’s birthday whose dream was to be a police officer.

33-year-old Matthew Clark, was involved in a motorcycle accident when he was 21-years-old that left him in a trauma unit at UT Medical.

Clark was actively trying to pursue a career in law enforcement at the time of his crash, that left him critically injured.

According to LCSO, several years ago, Sheriff Tom Guider made Clark an Honorary Deputy.