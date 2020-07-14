Loudon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of 14-year-old on Tellico Lake

TELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old on Tellico Lake Monday night.

LCSO says that around 7:19 p.m. someone called 911 and reported that a teenage male had jumped from a bridge on State Route 444 into the lake and hadn’t resurfaced.

Multiple first responders rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation.

LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis says that the body of 14-year-old Travis Knox was eventually recovered in an area below the bridge.

His body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing pending those results.

“Our entire team of first responders, the men and women who responded and worked hard to find this young man, are devastated at the outcome of this tragedy. Tonight we hurt for the young man who lost his life and we hurt for the family who is broken at the loss of their son. This is a call no first responder wants to have to respond to.” LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis

LATEST STORIES: