Louisville church offering reward for missing sign, spotlight

Left: The space left by the missing sign (Photo: WATE); Right: The sign as it was. (Photo: Google)

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders with Topside Church of God are offering a reward for the church’s missing sign and light, which they say they noticed went missing last Sunday.

The light was just installed a few months ago by a church member who offered to pay for and install it. The sign that is missing had been there for several years, according to associated pastor Shawn Hatfield.

The church is offering a reward for the return of the sign and a police report through the Blount County Sheriff’s Office has been filed.

BCSO said Monday one of its patrol deputies took a report on June 13 at the Topside Church of God in reference to a theft. Someone at the church reported that someone stole a sign and a spotlight (valued at approximately $600) from the church premises sometime in the last week. BCSO also said the deputy who took the report will investigate the incident.