Loudon County medical examiner rules toddler’s death in March was homicide

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County medical examiner’s ruling in the March death of 3-year-old King Glenn Brown is homicide.

The medical examiner’s report, released Monday, June 29, stated Brown died of a combination of multiple sharp force and blunt force injuries; with strangulation considered a significant condition contributing to his death.

“Around the time of death, King’s wrists were tightly bound together with an electrical cord,” the report stated. “The manner of death is homicide.”

In March, authorities were investigating after 3-year-old King Brown was found fatally stabbed at a Lenoir City apartment complex early Wednesday, March 11. Ninth District Attorney Russell Johnson announced six days later on Facebook that Melani Sue Brown, suspected in the killing of her 3-year-old son, died at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lenoir City woman suspected of killing 3-year-old son dies in hospital

Law enforcement officials said Brown’s grandmother found the child on the floor with a stab wound and began to administer CPR. Emergency Medical Services took over once they arrived at the scene. Melani Brown allegedly stabbed herself in the neck and chest in an attempt at suicide while police were on the scene, an official said.

LATEST STORIES