KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Mathews was died on Oct. 8 after being shot in front of a home on the 2800 block of Linden Avenue. His fiancée, Breshieyah Glenn, said he was leaving the house to go to the grocery store.

“He had just shut the door like it was instant,” she said. “I heard ‘bow bow bow bow’ and I get up and I run to the hallway. That’s when he opened the door and said I got shot and collapsed in the hallway. That’s when I called 9-1-1 and basically saying stay with me.”

She said she followed the ambulance to the hospital where he died.

Glenn and her mother are trying to remember his life by thinking of the good times they shared together.

Glenn’s mom, Valencia Brown, said, “Robby had the biggest heart, the best heart, you know. He loved everybody he came in contact with. Whether you deserved a second chance or not, he was just the type of person to give it to you.”

Brown said Robby was like a son to her. He was living with their family off and on and helping to take care of her two younger children with disabilities.

“My youngest, she has down syndrome, and she keeps asking every day, ‘mommy where’s Robby?’ and all we can tell her is right now he’s in Heaven with Jesus,” Brown said.

The couple was expecting a baby boy early next year.

Brown adds, “the ultrasound pictures that I brought was from the first appointment he’d gone to. That was the only one he was actually able to make it to because he was working at that time.”

Glenn said they were both excited about being parents.

“Having that support and then it being taken away from you, it just kind of broke me.”

They’re hoping Robby’s high school jersey will be a way for his unborn son to know his father and help keep his memory alive.

“It still has his smell on it,” Brown said. “You know, we just miss him every day.”

Aman McCutchen, 22, faces a charge of first-degree murder in Mathews’ death. The case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, family and friends have created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements and medical costs.

You can find the GoFundMe here.