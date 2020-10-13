Tennessee Lt. Governor McNally reminds everyone to get flu shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Getting the flu shot is more important than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic; that’s the message Tennessee’s Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is sending out.

McNally posted to Twitter after he rolled up his sleeve and received his flu shot from University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy.

Thanks to everyone at @UTPharmacy for a quick and painless flu shot. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, minimizing the impact of the flu in Tennessee is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/ocjP3zw5xc — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) October 13, 2020

As you likely know, doctors still don’t know how the flu and COVID-19 will interact because they’re both respiratory viruses.

Doctors say the best thing to do is to continue wearing your masks, and get the flu shot as soon as possible.

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone six-months or older.

