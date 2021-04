OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mac’s Pharmacy in Oak Ridge is offering a variety of opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, there are still slots available for the Pfizer vaccine April 5-7. A weekend clinic is also scheduled for April 10-11.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 years and older that fall under the vaccine phases in Tennessee.

You can register for a vaccine by clicking HERE

