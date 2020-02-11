Breaking News
Madisonville Fire-Rescue works fatal fire involving a child Monday night
Closings
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

Madisonville Fire-Rescue works fatal fire involving a child Monday night

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of fatal house fire in Madisonville – Courtesy Nate Ogle

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Madisonville Fire-Rescue crews worked a fatal fire Monday night involving a child.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive, where a child was found dead inside the home (child’s age is unknown at this time) according to Madisonville Fire Chief John Tallent.

TBI is investigating the house fire.

The call came in around 6 p.m. and crews and investigators are still at the scene.

We are working to learn more and have a crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter