MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A section of a Monroe County highway has reopened after a crash involving a pedestrian occurred Thursday night. Madisonville Police had closed down part of the busy road after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Avon Marathon off of New Highway 68 at Englewood Road. Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash with possible injury involving a pedestrian.

A section of New Highway 68 was closed for the accident but dispatchers said Friday morning it’s now back open. No other information has been released at this time.

