Madisonville Primary School shifting to online learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Monroe County school is adjusting its schedule ahead of the holidays.

The county’s school system announced on social media that Madisonville Primary School will move to remote learning days on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The school will then adhere to a normal schedule on Nov. 30.

The system is reminding parents that the only schools with adjusted schedules are Madisonville Primary and Sequoyah High School. The rest in Monroe County are under normal schedules.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Tennessee: Hancock County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary, Campbell County High and Sequoyah High schools switch to online learning