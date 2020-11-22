Madisonville Primary School shifting to online learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Monroe County school is adjusting its schedule ahead of the holidays.

The county’s school system announced on social media that Madisonville Primary School will move to remote learning days on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The school will then adhere to a normal schedule on Nov. 30.

The system is reminding parents that the only schools with adjusted schedules are Madisonville Primary and Sequoyah High School. The rest in Monroe County are under normal schedules.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Tennessee: Hancock County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary, Campbell County High and Sequoyah High schools switch to online learning

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter