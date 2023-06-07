KPD photo shows scene of crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo: Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday morning that a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in East Knoxville was fatal and remains under investigation.

The driver in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said.

The crash occurred at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street, initially shutting down an eastbound lane of Magnolia Avenue, while Beal Bourne Street was shut down from Magnolia to Linden Avenue while first responders worked the scene.

KPD initially shared about the crash on its social media around 7:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased person and other crash details were not yet available.