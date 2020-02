KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big donation Wednesday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Weigel’s Foundation presented a $40,000 check to benefit families right here in East Tennessee.

Make-A-Wish is an organization that grants wishes to children facing critical illnesses.

A Weigel’s family representative says this organization is so important to their company.

By the way, every year Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants 70 wishes and has granted nearly 1,500 in its 30-year history.