Make-A-Wish gives special gift to Knoxville child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Make-A-Wish East Tennessee was sure to make this weekend special for one 10-year-old Knoxville girl.

We’re told young Kayleigh is an avid animal lover and all she wanted was her very own French Bulldog, so the agency decided to hold a celebration for the girl, with a gift.

That gift? A French Bulldog puppy named Stella.

Kayleigh tells us she’s wanted a puppy for a couple of years, and that it will bring her comfort, help with her anxiety and be a great companion during the pandemic.