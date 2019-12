KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make A Wish East Tennessee is bringing the magic of Disney to one young boy from Knoxville.

Izzy Hall’s wish is to visit Disney World and meet Mickey Mouse and some of his other favorite characters.

That wish is becoming a reality on Monday, December 16, as Izzy and his family get to travel to Florida and enjoy all Disney has to offer for a week.

Make A Wish East Tennessee grants 70 wishes every year, and has over 1,500 wishes happen in its 30 years as an organization.