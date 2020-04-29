Make-A-Wish launches new campaign, celebrates 40 years since first wish

(WATE) — Make-A-Wish is marking a big milestone, 40 years since the first wish that inspired the creation of its organization.

The organization creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide.

A new campaign kicks off Wednesday, which is part of a multi-year “When Stars Align” strategy, intended to highlight the past, present and future of the organization.

CEO Garrett Wagley tells WATE 6 On Your Side that nationwide, they’ve granted half a million wishes and here in East Tennessee, nearly 1,500. The initial wish paved the way for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to be created in 1988.

Wagley says Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is looking for volunteers and donations to continue their mission.

If you would like to give you can head to etn.wish.org.

