KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing network issues following a malware attack. City officials say the attack impacted the “business side” of the city.
The Utility Business Office is temporarily closed and cannot process utility payments at this time, said spokeswoman Lauren Gray. Utility disconnects will not occur and late fees will be waived while the network is down.
Court Clerk’s Office and Planning & Development permit desk also cannot accept payments, she said.
Emergency responses and utility service operations continue to be provided as normal. Oak Ridge Police Department and Fire Department can be reached through 911 for emergencies and (865) 425-4399 for non-emergencies.
According to a release, the City and its Information Systems (IS) Department are working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack. The city is working with technical specialists who are experienced in cyber recovery services in order to restore services as quickly as possible.
Anyone needing help with starting or reconnecting utility services can call (865) 425-3400, the city added.