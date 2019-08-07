Man accused of deadly hit and run to undergo mental competency evaluation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The man accused in a deadly hit and run will now undergo a mental competency evaluation.

29-year-old Dorrae Johnson is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian while under the influence in June.

Dorrae Johnson (Submitted)

Police are saying he continued driving after the accident; after Johnson was arrested, officers found part of the pedestrian’s body in the back of his car.

Johnson was in DUI Court Wednesday morning for the incident. A judge pushing back the hearing to September 3.

The push back is to give the Helen Ross Mcnabb Center more time to finish Johnson’s evaluation. To evaluate if he is competent enough to stand trial.

Johnson facing charges of vehicular homicide, along with driving with a revoked license and evading arrest.

