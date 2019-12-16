Powell man arrested, charged after severely beating dog, threatening to beat woman

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Powell man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of methamphetamine and domestic assault after an incident on Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a residence on Country Run Lane to a report of a disturbance at around 11:05 p.m.

As officers arrived, they found the victim hiding in her truck with her child. She then told officers that the suspect, William Chastain, was attempting to kill her dog and had threatened to beat her.

The victim also told officers that while Chastain beat the dog, he made her clean fecal matter, and urine that the dog (a 1-year-old Blue Weimreiner) let out during the beating. She also mentioned that the suspect was using a shock collar on the dog and continuously shocked it.

She continued saying that she was in fear of her and her child’s safety; and also when she left the house, Chastain attempted to break the dog’s neck.

Officers then located the large dog folded into a carrier that was designed for very small breeds with its snout tied shut with a training muzzle.

Shortly after, officers then found blood in the house and also on the dog and the suspect.

When Chastain was arrested, officers found around 15.6 grams of meth on his person.

After gaining consent, officers then searched a lock box that contained meth, dextroamphetamine, hydrocodone, and several other unidentifiable pills.

The Department of Child Services was notified about the case since it involved the safety of a child; shortly after DCS arrived to the scene and took custody of the child.

Animal Control also arrived at the scene and took custody of the beaten canine.

Chastain was then transported to the Knox County Detention Facility.

